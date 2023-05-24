Your Photos
Sunny and warm through Memorial Day and beyond

KEYC Weather Now
KEYC Weather Now(KEYC Weather)
By Shawn Cable
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The forecast is pretty simple... Sunny and nice! Great weather for farmers busy in the field with spring planting. Great weather for watching the river levels continue to drop. And great weather for Memorial Day weekend camping, grilling, fishing and everything else ohtdoors. A cold front moving across the region will drop high temperatures into the mid 70s on Thursday, but we will be back in the 80s before you know it. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Next week will be mostly dry and even warmer, with just a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be clear and cooler, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. Memorial Day weekend will be absolutely fantastic, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Next week will be sunny and even warmer, with highs climbing into the mid 80s by midweek. We are keeping an eye on a slight chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late next week. As of now, it doesn’t look like it will be anything significant, but certainly something we will be watching.

