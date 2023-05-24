Surface air quality improves, pleasant conditions stick around

Surface air quality conditions continue to improve despite hazy skies sticking around as sunshine and pleasant conditions stick around the area heading into the upcoming weekend.

Air quality at the surface will be in the green (good) and yellow (moderate, which only affects extra sensitive people) zones throughout today. Those who fall under the yellow (or moderate) zone may want to take a few extra precautions throughout today. Most of the area will be unaffected by the air quality. Sunshine will continue to span across the area with hazy skies aloft due to wildfire smoke still hanging out above our heads. Temperatures will hover in the low-80s by this afternoon with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph mixed in. Tonight will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy with comfortable conditions as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny with hazy skies possible. Temperatures will be slightly cooler due to a weak cold front moving through the area, highs will hover in the mid-70s. Winds will be pleasant ranging between 10 and 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Thursday night will remain mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We may continue to see hazy skies above our heads, but air quality will remain good. Temperatures will hover in the mid-70s across the area with a light breeze between 10 and 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain rather clear with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-50s by Saturday morning.

Memorial Day Weekend will continue to be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and warming temperatures. Saturday will hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours before dipping into the upper-50s by Sunday. Sunday will hover in the low-80s before dipping into the low-60s by Monday morning. Despite the warmer temperatures throughout the weekend, it will feel rather pleasant due to a breeze in the area as winds are projected to range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Memorial Day itself, or Monday, will continue with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs will hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with a very light breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Monday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

The rest of next week will remain partly cloudy but pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s through Wednesday before dipping into the low-80s by Thursday and Friday. Winds will remain slightly breezy anywhere from 10 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. We will see that drop in temperatures Wednesday into Thursday due to a minor cold front passing through the area that could bring a few scattered thunderstorms throughout Wednesday afternoon and evening.

