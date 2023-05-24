Ways to enjoy strawberries during National Strawberry Month

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is time to celebrate the sweetest treat of spring and summer.

It’s National Strawberry month! Strawberry picking season in Minnesota is typically middle of June to the beginning of July, although, of course, as with any fruit, weather plays an important role in when they’re ready.

It takes about 5 weeks for a strawberry to grow. If you aren’t into growing your own, don’t worry, Minnesota has 87 strawberry farms...and we know there are so many ways to enjoy the strawberry. Here with a few ways is CJ and Jolene with Slim Chickens in Mankato.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.