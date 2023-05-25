Almost perfect: A sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend ahead

Our weather is going to be sunny, warm, and just all-around fantastic through the Memorial Day weekend and well into next week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, with low to mid 80s on Sunday and Memorial Day. It will get even warmer and a bit more humid as we head into next week, with just slight chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, with high temps in the mid 70s. Tonight will be clear, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s by daybreak. Friday will be another nice day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We have virtually zero chance of rain this Memorial Day weekend. If that happens, it will be only the third year since 2000 with no rainfall during this period. This weekend it will be sunny with gradual warming each day. Highs will reach the upper 70s on Saturday, low 80s on Sunday, with mid 80s likely on Memorial Day.

Next week, it will be even more summerlike, with sunshine, a bit more humidity, and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid to late week. We also expect a slight increase in shower and thunderstorm chances by mid to late next week. Right now, it’s too early to be specific with location and timing, but it will be typical summertime scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weather team will be watching and will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.