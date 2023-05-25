Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him

A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania. (Source: WGAL, MERCADO-OCASIO FAMILY, CENTRAL PENN COLLEGE, CNN)
By Tom Lehman
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania community is mourning the loss of a 19-year-old college baseball player.

Angel Mercado-Ocasio, a freshman infielder for Central Penn College, died after a makeshift dugout he was helping disassemble collapsed on him.

His baseball teammates said he was a small and quiet second baseman with a big heart.

“He didn’t care who he was going up against. I feel like he had whatever he had in him to try and beat the opponent,” said fellow teammate Francisco Escudero.

Mercado-Ocasio played for Central Penn College where he was also a student.

“I still can’t believe that Angel is gone,” Escudero said.

Mercado-Ocasio died Tuesday night from a traumatic head injury, according to the Cumberland County coroner.

The 19-year-old was injured by the frame of a dugout that fell on him as he and his teammates were helping their coach, Gerardo Diaz, disassemble the structure.

School leaders said Mercado-Ocasio was a bright young athlete. The mayor of Harrisburg called his death heart-wrenching.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea
A truck passes crosses placed to honor the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in...
On 1st anniversary of Uvalde school shooting, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun control
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Wednesday 6pm Weathercast
This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former...
Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison