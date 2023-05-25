Your Photos
DVS launches multilingual virtual assistant

The rise in artificial intelligence is having an impact here in MN. State officials will announce today the launch of a new multilingual virtual assistant.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The rise in artificial intelligence is having an impact here in Minnesota.

State officials will announce today the launch of a new multilingual virtual assistant.

The new technology will be utilized by the Driver and Vehicle Services Division of the state Department of Public Safety.

The virtual assistant leverages Google’s artificial intelligence to make interactions with DVS better for customers who speak Somali, Hmong and Spanish.

