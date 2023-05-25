DVS launches multilingual virtual assistant

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The rise in artificial intelligence is having an impact here in Minnesota.

State officials will announce today the launch of a new multilingual virtual assistant.

The new technology will be utilized by the Driver and Vehicle Services Division of the state Department of Public Safety.

The virtual assistant leverages Google’s artificial intelligence to make interactions with DVS better for customers who speak Somali, Hmong and Spanish.

