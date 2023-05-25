Governor Walz signs paid family and medical leave bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law today, providing paid family and medical leave for Minnesotans. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan were joined by House Speaker Melissa Hortman, Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic, legislators and advocates, including Minnesota AFL-CIO President Bernie Burnham and Doran Schrantz, executive director of ISAIAH and Faith in Minnesota.

“Paid family and medical leave is about investing in the people that made our state and economy strong in the first place,” said Governor Walz. “By signing paid family and medical leave into law, we’re ensuring Minnesotans no longer have to make the choice between a paycheck and taking time off to care for a new baby or a sick family member. For the sustainability and health of our workforce and the future of our economy, I’m proud to sign this into law.”

Chapter 59, House File 2 creates a state paid family and medical leave program which will provide partial wage replacement for 12-20 weeks of leave in a 52-week period for medical leave, bonding, or caring for a family member. The benefit distributions, premium collection, and small business grants will become available in January 2026.

“Whether it’s a new baby in the family, sick kiddo, mental health struggle, or life-altering diagnosis, everyone deserves paid time away from work to heal, grow, and live,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “Today, Minnesota is leading with our values of caring for one other by getting paid family and medical leave across the finish line. This victory for our workers, our families, and our economy has been a long time coming, and I am so grateful to the folks who didn’t give up the fight.”

