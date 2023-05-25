Mankato man found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a child to death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a two-year-old child to death.

A criminal complaint contains graphic details about what happened April 16, 2021 in a Mankato apartment.

The victim’s mother’s boyfriend carried the child’s body to police out of an apartment.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found multiple injuries consistent with sexual assault, coercion, and a beating, before ruling the death as murder.

Her boyfriend’s son, Lee Wayne Young Jr, became the police’s suspect after disparities in his statements to police and DNA evidence.

Young Jr. was 16 years old at the time.

Originally, Young Jr. was charged with second degree murder in June 2021

But, two months later, a grand jury indicted him with first degree murder.

25 felony charges were added.

Finally, two years later, a jury trial took place this week.

A few charges were dropped before trial.

But, Young Jr. was found guilty on 20 felony counts, including first degree murder and criminal sexual conduct in the first & second degree.

Now, Young Jr. waits for sentencing, which is scheduled for June 30.

For now, he will stay in the Blue Earth County Jail.

