Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato man found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a child to death

A Mankato man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a two-year-old child to death.
A Mankato man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a two-year-old child to death.
By Maddie Paul
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a two-year-old child to death.

A criminal complaint contains graphic details about what happened April 16, 2021 in a Mankato apartment.

The victim’s mother’s boyfriend carried the child’s body to police out of an apartment.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found multiple injuries consistent with sexual assault, coercion, and a beating, before ruling the death as murder.

Her boyfriend’s son, Lee Wayne Young Jr, became the police’s suspect after disparities in his statements to police and DNA evidence.

Young Jr. was 16 years old at the time.

Originally, Young Jr. was charged with second degree murder in June 2021

But, two months later, a grand jury indicted him with first degree murder.

25 felony charges were added.

Finally, two years later, a jury trial took place this week.

A few charges were dropped before trial.

But, Young Jr. was found guilty on 20 felony counts, including first degree murder and criminal sexual conduct in the first & second degree.

Now, Young Jr. waits for sentencing, which is scheduled for June 30.

For now, he will stay in the Blue Earth County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The women of the Mankato professional flight school are prepping for the upcoming air race...
Mankato Professional Flight School preps for the Air Race Classic
Area private high schools have finished their school years, and are now looking at expansion to...
Private schools looking to expand with enrollment growth
Maverick Insider: MSU making World Series push (Part I)
Maverick Insider: MSU making World Series push (Part II)