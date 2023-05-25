Maverick Insider: MSU making World Series push

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week, Mary and Rob are joined by Minnesota State Baseball’s P.J McIntee, Jackson Hauge and Aidan Byrne to talk about the upcoming series at Augustana for the NCAA Super Regionals.

The Minnesota State baseball team travels to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the NCAA Super Regionals to face NSIC rival Augustana. The Mavericks will play a three-game series against the Auggies, looking for their ninth trip to the NCAA Division II World Series in program history.

Minnesota State is 24-19 in its all-time series vs. Augustana. The Mavericks’ last matchup with the Auggies came in this year’s NSIC Baseball tournament, resulting in Minnesota State eliminating Augustana from the conference tournament by a final of 6-1.

They own a team batting average of .288 and a .476 slugging percentage. When pitching, Augustana earned a run average of 4.32 and an opponent batting average of .245.

The Auggies came into the NCAA Tournament receiving votes in the 2023 NCBWA Division II Top 25 rankings.

Minnesota State has been a consistent member of the DII NCAA Baseball Tournament, earning its 40th bid in program history. The Mavericks own a 69-67 all-time record in the NCAA regional rounds. This year, MSU opened the NCAA Regional Tournament by topping Southern Arkansas 8-4. The Mavericks then took two of three from #10 Missouri Southern to move to the NCAA Super Regionals.

The series against Augustana will take place May 26 and 27 at Ronken Field in Sioux Falls. The first game is set to start at 6 p.m.

