George Floyd Remembrance Day

Today marks three years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed today “George Floyd Remembrance Day.”(Lorie Shaull / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Today marks three years since George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed today “George Floyd Remembrance Day.”

Floyd was killed during an attempted arrest when Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes.

Protests against systemic racial injustice followed Floyd’s death, and the four officers involved have either pleaded or been found guilty by a jury for their involvement that day.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years for the murder.

Former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane are serving lesser sentences for federal violations of Floyd’s civil rights and aiding and abetting manslaughter.

