Missing Person: Debra Hagenbuck, age 68

By Ali Reed
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grand Rapids Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Debra Hagenbuck, age 68. On May 23 around 1:30 P.M. she was seen on foot near the Wal-Mart on 29th Street SE in Grand Rapids. She was wearing a grey t-shirt and jean shorts. Her destination was unknown.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Debra Hagenbuck, age 68, please contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 218-326-3477.

