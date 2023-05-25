National Wine Day calls for a trip to Next Chapter winery

Your Photos
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We don’t typically need an “official” reason to celebrate over a bottle of wine but today we have one – it’s National Wine Day!

Lisa and Kelsey visit Next Chapter winery in New Prague, where they put a perfect summertime twist on your typical glass of wine.

Then, Rob and Kelsey are joined by Jackie Brockway, this time in the studio, to go over the perfect wine pairings.

