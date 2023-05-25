Your Photos
Private schools looking to expand with enrollment growth

Area private high schools have finished their school years, and are now looking at expansion to account in a recent growth in enrollment.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Area private high schools have finished their school years, and are now looking at expansion to account in a recent growth in enrollment.

Private schools have become an increasingly popular option for families over past few years.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Loyola Catholic both wrapped up their classes for the year on Thursday, and both are immediately looking to the future, as both KICK OFF expansion projects to account for the growth they’ve experienced.

MVL initially began their fundraising campaign in 2020, but the project was quickly postponed due to COVID.

With classes finished for the year, work has begun on building four new science classrooms, a new field house, a welcome center and renovating the gym into a performing arts center.

“MVL is very proud to be a part to serve Mankato, North Mankato, New Ulm area association congregations in our area for the past 40 years. With the incoming growth with our freshman class and big future projections, that’s what lead to this piece here.”

Meanwhile, Mankato Loyola received the largest donation in their history from Glen Taylor Foundation.

The exact amount has not been disclosed, but Loyola plans on using the funds to renovate the campus’ south wing building into more classroom space, which the school recently acquired from the School Sisters of Notre Dame.

Loyola hopes that the expansion will allow them to continue to support generations of Mankato families.

“We’re seeing a lot of growth in our school. especially within the lower grade levels, and we’d love to see those families stay with us all the way through 12th grade, and this expansion of the school will support that growth.”

Loyola says that they have seen a 43% increase in enrollment since 2017.

