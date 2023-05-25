Sunshine and warmth expected through Memorial Day Weekend

Sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s will welcome the start of the “summer season” through Memorial Day weekend despite a chance for hazy skies in the area.

Today will be on the breezy side with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph with temperatures rising into the mid-70s by this afternoon. Skies will remain clear tonight with winds up to 15 mph and a low of 51 by Friday morning.

Friday through the Memorial Day Weekend will be sunny and wonderful. Temperatures will start off in the upper-70s on Friday before rising into the low-80s by Monday. Winds will range between 10 and 20 mph throughout the weekend, which will lead to a beautiful breeze across the area. Temperatures through the overnight hours will dip into the mid-50s and low-60s. Sunday night will gradually become partly cloudy by Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower chance possible. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the low to mid-80s across the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 25 mph at times. Monday night will remain partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s across the area with a pleasant breeze up to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy with a chance for late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms possible as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across the area. Temperatures will still hover in the mid to upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will remain partly cloudy with a lingering shower or two possible as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a couple of stray showers possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with winds up to 15 mph throughout the day. Thursday night will remain partly cloudy with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Friday morning.

Next weekend will start off partly cloudy on Friday before becoming mostly sunny by Saturday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s but hover in the low-80s throughout Friday and Saturday with winds continuing to range between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures Friday night and Saturday night will dip into the mid-60s.

