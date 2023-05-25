Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Taylor Foundation awards Loyola Catholic School ‘significant gift’

Loyola Catholic School just received its largest donation in school history from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Loyola Catholic School just received its largest donation in school history from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation.

The exact amount of the donation has not been released, but will go toward updating the school’s facilities, including the addition of numerous new classrooms.

A portion of the donation will also go toward a teacher endowment fund to help raise teachers’ salaries.

Officials at Loyola say the need for expansion has risen in recent years as enrollment has increased.

According to a dean for the school, Loyola’s enrollment has increased by 43% since 2017.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

FILE - The rise in artificial intelligence is having an impact here in Minnesota. State...
DVS launches multilingual virtual assistant
Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures will be sticking around through the holiday weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-25-2023
Taylor Foundation awards Loyola Catholic School ‘significant gift’
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD