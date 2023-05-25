Taylor Foundation awards Loyola Catholic School ‘significant gift’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Loyola Catholic School just received its largest donation in school history from the Glen A. Taylor Foundation.

The exact amount of the donation has not been released, but will go toward updating the school’s facilities, including the addition of numerous new classrooms.

A portion of the donation will also go toward a teacher endowment fund to help raise teachers’ salaries.

Officials at Loyola say the need for expansion has risen in recent years as enrollment has increased.

According to a dean for the school, Loyola’s enrollment has increased by 43% since 2017.

