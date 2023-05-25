Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two Christian Colleges in Minnesota are suing the Walz administration. The lawsuit is over a new law regarding Minnesota’s popular Postsecondary Enrollment Options (PSEO) program.

PSEO has been giving Minnesota high school students an opportunity to earn college credit for decades, but according to Crown College and the University of Northwestern - St. Paul, a new state rule will prohibit students from taking PSEO courses on their campuses because they are religious schools requiring students to have a Christian faith.

Schools can apply almost any admissions criteria and still accept PSEO students, but under the new law, if they have a “faith statement” for students or select students based on “religion,” they are barred from the PSEO program.

According to the lawsuit, Northwestern is one of the largest PSEO providers in the state. It says thousands of students have taken the classes through Northwestern and Crown.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

