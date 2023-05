MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East baseball team (11-8) came out victorious in a close 3-1 game against section-opponent Marshall (11-3) on Wednesday at Wolverton Field.

The Cougars close out their regular season on Friday when Rochester Century visits Mankato. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

