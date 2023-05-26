7 West Taphouse gets a new look

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7 West Taphouse in Mankato is closing their doors and getting a new look.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant announced that tomorrow, Saturday, will be their last day.

After four and a half years of being in Mankato, the owners have decided to bring one of their other restaurants, Olde Brick House, to the same location.

The new restaurant was founded in 2017 in St. Cloud and is described as an authentic Irish pub.

According to the post, the restaurant says “this is not a ‘goodbye,’ it’s a ‘we will see you soon with a fresh look.’”

For more information about the transition, visit the 7 West Taphouse Facebook page.

