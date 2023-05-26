Your Photos
The BBQ Show talks popular meats for grilling

The guys from the BBQ show take us through what Traeger found as Minnesota’s most popular meat to throw on the grill.
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether you consider yourself seasoned in grilling or are just starting out, you can never go wrong with the classic burger. The guys from the BBQ show take us through what Traeger found as Minnesota’s most popular meat to throw on the grill.

For more grilling tips and tricks you can follow the BBQ Show on Facebook or Instagram.

