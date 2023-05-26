The BBQ Show talks popular meats for grilling

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Whether you consider yourself seasoned in grilling or are just starting out, you can never go wrong with the classic burger. The guys from the BBQ show take us through what Traeger found as Minnesota’s most popular meat to throw on the grill.

For more grilling tips and tricks you can follow the BBQ Show on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.