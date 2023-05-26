Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Weather will be fantastic with pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine for the Memorial Day Weekend.

Today will kick off the wonderful weekend with sunshine across the area. Temperatures will hover in the upper-70s through the afternoon hours with a pleasant breeze up to 15 mph mixed in. Skies will remain clear tonight with light winds and temperatures dipping into the low-50s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will continue to remain mostly sunny with a beautiful breeze between 10 and 20 mph at times. Temperatures will slowly rise from the upper-70s on Saturday into the low-80s by Sunday. Slight humidity may start returning to the area throughout the weekend as well, which will just make it that much more perfect for things like boating and/or swimming! Overnight conditions will remain mostly clear with temperatures in the mid to upper-50s.

Memorial Day, Monday, will start off mostly sunny before we see a slight increase in cloud coverage throughout the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s as winds remain pleasant up to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph at times. Monday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will continue to teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with a chance for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid to upper-80s across the area as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph throughout the day. Tuesday night will remain partly cloudy with rain chances clearing out by the evening hours. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain partly cloudy throughout the day with a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-80s with winds up to 15 mph at times. A few showers and thunderstorms may continue into the evening and late night hours before fizzling out around midnight as temperatures drop into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms possible throughout the day. Temperatures will remain pleasant with high in the mid to upper-80s across the area. Winds will continue to range up to 15 mph. A few thunderstorms may continue into the late night hours before fizzling out overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly sunny with a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s with winds up to 15 mph. Friday night will remain mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the upper-60s by Saturday morning.

Next weekend will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s with winds continuing to reach up to 15 mph. Skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the low to mid-60s.

