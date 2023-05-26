Your Photos
Boating safety for Memorial Day weekend

As we kick off Memorial Day weekend, we have tips for you on how to stay safe on the water, while still having fun.
By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As we kick off Memorial Day weekend, we have tips for you on how to stay safe on the water, while still having fun.

Along with Memorial Day, this weekend kicks off the recreational boating season in Minnesota. Officials are expecting to see a lot of people out on the lakes.

The Minnesota DNR and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office have some reminders on how to stay safe.

Seidl: “I’m just want to remind people that make sure that their boat is ready to be taken out. So sometimes what they’ll do is before they actually go out on the water a couple of days before maybe go to the just the landing just make sure that the boat is running properly the motor. So therefore they’re not gonna get out in the mall the water and then also find out that their Motors not working and they get stuck in the middle of the lake.”

As officials patrol the areas for this weekend, they want to remind people to wear their life jackets. They say 90% of boating fatalities are caused by victims not wearing life jackets.

Lerchin: “Yeah, boaters can expect to see a lot large presence from law enforcement. So, you know throughout the state, there’s gonna be conservation officers and deputies working on lakes and rivers. So don’t be surprised to see or maybe get approached by an officer to do a safety check. So they’ll be out for us this weekend.”

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office also wants people who are boating at Lake Hanska that a no wake zone is in effect.

Seidl: “So you have to keep it in five miles under with the because the water levels are so high. We’re trying to protect the property in the shorelines. So Lake hanska, We have a five mile an hour. No wake zone.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

