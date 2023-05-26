Your Photos
City of Elysian to rebuild multi-sports court

Elysian is looking to continue growing with the addition of a rebuilt multi-sports court.
Elysian is looking to continue growing with the addition of a rebuilt multi-sports court.(City of Elysian)
By Jackson Jirik
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Elysian is looking to continue growing with the addition of a rebuilt multi-sports court.

KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik met up with the mayor and got the inside scoop on what is going on here in Elysian.

“There is not a lot of exercise or entertainment stuff here in the city of Elysian,” explained Elysian Mayor Tom McBroom. “We have no basketball courts. This will be the first area where we’re gonna have a basketball court, and this is going to have several different opportunities, that we’re gonna have a tennis court here, we’re gonna have pickle ball here and the basketball courts set up here. So, it’s gonna be a big deal for people to come and play pickle ball, socialize, play basketball, or even play tennis, it’ll be a tennis court also. So, it’s a multi facet facility, if you will, that we’re putting up out here. and it’s gonna do great things I think for the city.”

Elysian is still looking for support from its community members and surrounding area to complete the project in August.

“They can send their donations to the city of Elysian, if they want to fill out the donation form,” said Elysian Utility Clerk Nicole Lamont. “It is available on our Facebook page, and I believe our website.”

