Country singer Paul Cauthen arrested while on tour

Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.
Singer Paul Cauthen was arrested while on tour in South Carolina, police said.(Charleston Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A singer-songwriter who was arrested while on tour in South Carolina took to social media to address the drug charges.

Paul Cauthen, an alt-country musician from East Texas also known as “Big Velvet,” started in the duo Sons of Fathers. He later launched a solo career, releasing four albums so far.

According to the Charleston County Detention Center, Cauthen was arrested May 18 by Isle of Palms police. He is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance.

After Cauthen bonded out of the detention center, he posted about the incident Monday on Facebook and Instagram.

“I was arrested last week on tour in South Carolina for marijuana possession and want to clear up some of what’s being said,” Cauthen wrote. “I am not a drug dealer and I don’t ‘manufacture’ drugs. The legal process will play out and my side of the story will be told, hell or high water.”

Cauthen canceled shows in Knoxville and Hurricane Mills, Tennessee after his arrest.

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

