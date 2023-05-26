Etiquette tips for grad parties

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The end of the academic year is a time for celebration for those moving on to the next phase of their lives, and for many it’s a great excuse to throw a party! But just how much are those parties costing parents these days?

Finance Buzz did a little research on this, and now keep in mind, this is based off a party size of 60 people. They found in Minnesota a graduation party of that size will set you back about 11 hundred dollars, which comes out to about 18 dollars per party guest. That’s an important number to keep in mind if you’re a lucky guest to a graduation party this year. It’s a good reminder to be respectful, and there are many ways you can do so. We brought in our local etiquette expert Deenna Steinhaus for everything you need to know.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.