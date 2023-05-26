Fly buys for the fishing season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s fishing season is now underway, and with about 1. 4 million licensed anglers, you can bet our local bait shops have been busy.

We visited corner bait in Madison Lake to see what hot accessories are flying off the shelves and into the tacklebox.

There are so many amazing lakes in our region, and if you’re having a hard time deciding which one to go on, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has this great tool.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.