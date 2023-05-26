Fmr. Pres. Barack Obama highlights MN legislature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Former President Barack Obama is highlighting the Minnesota legislature in a push for voter efficacy.

In a Twitter thread this morning, Obama said the changes in our state “will make a real difference in the lives of Minnesotans.”

The DFL had government trifecta this session, which wrapped on Monday, allowing the party to pass laws protecting abortion rights, gun safety measures and voter accessibility.

Minnesota’s DFL Gov. Tim Walz said of the work in this session that he’s proud of his party and the legislation is “historic.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.