Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

The future of the School Sisters of Notre Dame

Members of the community and developers discuss the future of school sisters of Notre Dame. The possibility of a Christian-based addiction recovery center is on
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the community and developers discuss the future of school sisters of Notre Dame. The possibility of a Christian-based addiction recovery center is on the table. But some parents are airing their concerns.

On Thursday night, developers of the school sister of Notre Dame hosted a meeting. Over 100 people showed up.

The plan of the developing project is to divide the building.

On one side, developers plan to remodel the current living quarters of the School Sisters into affordable one and two bedroom apartments.

But the part of the plan drawing fire is a proposal by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to purchase a part of the campus. They hope to treat over 70 men dealing with addiction, with a staff of around 55 people. Which is what drove a lot of the parents to speak out.

Critics say the planned location is too close to loyal catholic school, prompting public safety concerns.

Another meeting is planned meeting before applying for permits from the city. A date hasn’t been set yet.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

The Mankato Loyola baseball team plays a section tournament game against Heron...
Loyola scores 10 unanswered runs in section tournament win against Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda
The Mankato West softball team plays New Prague in the section semifinals at Caswell Park on...
West advances to section semifinals with win against New Prague
The Mankato East softball team defeated Marshall in the section 2-3A quarterfinals to advance...
No. 1 Mankato East shuts out Marshall in section quarterfinals, will play West
With one of three major rating agencies warning that America’s AAA credit is at risk, the...
Threat of US credit downgrade looms over debt ceiling talks