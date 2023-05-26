The future of the School Sisters of Notre Dame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Members of the community and developers discuss the future of school sisters of Notre Dame. The possibility of a Christian-based addiction recovery center is on the table. But some parents are airing their concerns.

On Thursday night, developers of the school sister of Notre Dame hosted a meeting. Over 100 people showed up.

The plan of the developing project is to divide the building.

On one side, developers plan to remodel the current living quarters of the School Sisters into affordable one and two bedroom apartments.

But the part of the plan drawing fire is a proposal by Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge to purchase a part of the campus. They hope to treat over 70 men dealing with addiction, with a staff of around 55 people. Which is what drove a lot of the parents to speak out.

Critics say the planned location is too close to loyal catholic school, prompting public safety concerns.

Another meeting is planned meeting before applying for permits from the city. A date hasn’t been set yet.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.