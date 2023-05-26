Your Photos
Historic Hubbard House tours return

A historic home in Mankato will once again open its doors to the public.
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home in Mankato will once again opening its doors to the public.

The R.D. Hubbard House is opening up today for visitors to tour the Victorian-style building.

The 16-room home-turned-museum chronicles the life of R.D. and his family from 1871-1905.

The home was the first private residence in the city of Mankato to have indoor plumbing, electricity and a telephone.

The Blue Earth County Historical Society has had ownership of the residence since 1938.

The Hubbard House is open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday tours are open 1 to 4 p.m.

