Historic Hubbard House tours return
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A historic home in Mankato will once again opening its doors to the public.
The R.D. Hubbard House is opening up today for visitors to tour the Victorian-style building.
The 16-room home-turned-museum chronicles the life of R.D. and his family from 1871-1905.
The home was the first private residence in the city of Mankato to have indoor plumbing, electricity and a telephone.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society has had ownership of the residence since 1938.
The Hubbard House is open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
On Sunday tours are open 1 to 4 p.m.
