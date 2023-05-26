How to celebrate Memorial Day before it arrives

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There’s a Memorial Day tradition to take part in, as the holiday weekend kicks off.

The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day.

The celebration of Poppy Day goes all the way back to the first World War when red poppies bloomed on battlefields in France and Belgium. A poem was written about the event by a Canadian soldier and it was brought to the United States where it gained prominence as a way to honor veterans.

The American Legion Family adopted the poppy as its memorial flower in the early 1920s and thousands of members distribute red poppy in exchange for donations to support veterans.

To celebrate the day you can donate or wear a poppy to remember those who fought for our country.

