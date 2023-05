MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato Loyola Crusaders baseball team defeated Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda 12-2 in the section 2A tournament play-in Thursday evening.

The Crusaders will play Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s Tuesday at Mankato East High School.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

