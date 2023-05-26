Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Professional Flight School preps for the Air Race Classic

The women of the Mankato professional flight school are prepping for the upcoming air race classic. They will soon show off their flying skills and be an inspir
By Kyla Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The women of the Mankato professional flight school are prepping for the upcoming air race classic. They will soon show off their flying skills and be an inspiration for young girls.

ON JUNE 20, FOUR FEMALE AVIATION STUDENTS FROM MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE SHOWING OFF THEIR FLYING SKILLS FOR THE AIR RACE CLASSIC.

NAPLES “Significance of this event will be like for us to celebrate our flying skills and like all the training we’ve done we’ve only ever flown in the midwest. So this is gonna be really fun opportunity for us to fly across the entire country and meet a bunch of other women in the field. Especially the girls that are from other universities participating.”

THE AIR RACE CLASSIC IS A WELL KNOWN EVENT THAT ALLOWS FOR FEMALE FLYERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AVIATION AND NETWORK AMONGST OTHER WOMEN WHO HAVE A WIDE VARIETY OF BACKGROUNDS.

LUEBKE “I’d say I’ve learned a lot about my leadership roles and how to put something together this big my big role was a lot of the fundraising. So how to reach out to people even people that you probably wouldn’t expect like Sun Country Airlines.”

THE FEMALE MANKATO PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT STUDENTS ARE GRANTED THE OPPORTUNITY TO FLY FROM GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA TO HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA.

LUEBKE “I’d say it’s going to be a great experience for me and my best friends to travel across the country together and actually put our skills to use that we’ve been learning here at school.”

THE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE FEMALE AVIATION STUDENTS SHOWS THAT OTHER GIRLS CAN PURSUE DREAMS LIKE THIS DESPITE IT BEING A MALE DOMINATED INDUSTRY.

NAPLES “It was a little stressful, but it’s been really rewarding and I’m just really excited to see like other people in our community see how many girls are really in aviation. And this is totally something they can do too if they have the passion for it.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

Area private high schools have finished their school years, and are now looking at expansion to...
Private schools looking to expand with enrollment growth
A Mankato man was found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a two-year-old child to death.
Mankato man found guilty of sexually assaulting and beating a child to death
Maverick Insider: MSU making World Series push (Part I)
Maverick Insider: MSU making World Series push (Part II)