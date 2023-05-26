Mankato Professional Flight School preps for the Air Race Classic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The women of the Mankato professional flight school are prepping for the upcoming air race classic. They will soon show off their flying skills and be an inspiration for young girls.

ON JUNE 20, FOUR FEMALE AVIATION STUDENTS FROM MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE SHOWING OFF THEIR FLYING SKILLS FOR THE AIR RACE CLASSIC.

NAPLES “Significance of this event will be like for us to celebrate our flying skills and like all the training we’ve done we’ve only ever flown in the midwest. So this is gonna be really fun opportunity for us to fly across the entire country and meet a bunch of other women in the field. Especially the girls that are from other universities participating.”

THE AIR RACE CLASSIC IS A WELL KNOWN EVENT THAT ALLOWS FOR FEMALE FLYERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT AVIATION AND NETWORK AMONGST OTHER WOMEN WHO HAVE A WIDE VARIETY OF BACKGROUNDS.

LUEBKE “I’d say I’ve learned a lot about my leadership roles and how to put something together this big my big role was a lot of the fundraising. So how to reach out to people even people that you probably wouldn’t expect like Sun Country Airlines.”

THE FEMALE MANKATO PROFESSIONAL FLIGHT STUDENTS ARE GRANTED THE OPPORTUNITY TO FLY FROM GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA TO HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA.

LUEBKE “I’d say it’s going to be a great experience for me and my best friends to travel across the country together and actually put our skills to use that we’ve been learning here at school.”

THE OPPORTUNITY FOR THE FEMALE AVIATION STUDENTS SHOWS THAT OTHER GIRLS CAN PURSUE DREAMS LIKE THIS DESPITE IT BEING A MALE DOMINATED INDUSTRY.

NAPLES “It was a little stressful, but it’s been really rewarding and I’m just really excited to see like other people in our community see how many girls are really in aviation. And this is totally something they can do too if they have the passion for it.”

