Minnesota State Baseball faces Augustana in Super Regionals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State’s baseball team is traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota today for the NCAA Super Regional.

The Mavericks are facing off against NSIC rival Augustana.

The Mavs will play a three-game series against the Augies looking for their ninth trip to the NCAA Division II World Series in program history.

Minnesota State is 24 to 19 in its all-time series vs. Augustana and eliminated the Augies from this year’s NSIC Baseball tournament in their most recent matchup.

Junior Jackson Hauge leads the Mavericks offense going 8-17, registering a .471 batting average.

MSU pitching is dominating on the scene, being led by Senior Dylan Gotto. MSU is currently 11th best in the nation in pitching with a collective 4.37 ERA pair with a 1.32 WHIP.

