Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in Nicollet Township

The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.
The motorcyclist hasn't been identified.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICOLLET TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Thursday.

Minnesota State Patrol says Matthew Gregory Gulden, 56, crashed his motorcycle when it straightened out while on the Hwy 111 roundabout over Hwy 14 in Nicollet.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m., on Thursday.

Gulden was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash according to an incident report from State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

FILE - “No Mow May” wraps up with the turn of the calendar next Thursday, meaning the city’s...
‘No Mow May’ ends next week
Elysian is looking to continue growing with the addition of a rebuilt multi-sports court.
City of Elysian to rebuild multi-sports court
FILE - The red poppy is a nationally recognized symbol of sacrifice worn by Americans to honor...
How to celebrate Memorial Day before it arrives
FILE - Minnesota State’s baseball team is traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota today for the...
Minnesota State Baseball faces Augustana in Super Regionals