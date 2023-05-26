Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries after crash in Nicollet Township

NICOLLET TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) - A New Ulm man was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Thursday.

Minnesota State Patrol says Matthew Gregory Gulden, 56, crashed his motorcycle when it straightened out while on the Hwy 111 roundabout over Hwy 14 in Nicollet.

The crash happened just after 10 p.m., on Thursday.

Gulden was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash according to an incident report from State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.