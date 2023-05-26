Your Photos
New playground equipment for Mankato’s Erlandson Park

A brown sign at Erlandson Park in Mankato, Minn.
A brown sign at Erlandson Park in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Michael McShane
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Erlandson Park will soon have a new playground.

The design features geometric play pods that link together, along with panels and climbing elements.

The new playground even comes with a zipline.

The playground design meets safety requirements, including through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The overall design of the playground was created with input from the community and around 900 students from Kennedy, Washington and Mt. Olive schools.

