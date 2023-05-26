New playground equipment for Mankato’s Erlandson Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Erlandson Park will soon have a new playground.

The design features geometric play pods that link together, along with panels and climbing elements.

The new playground even comes with a zipline.

The playground design meets safety requirements, including through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The overall design of the playground was created with input from the community and around 900 students from Kennedy, Washington and Mt. Olive schools.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.