No. 1 Mankato East shuts out Marshall in section quarterfinals, will play West

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 1 Mankato East softball team advanced past Worthington and Marshall on day one of the Section 2AAA tournament on Thursday at Caswell Park.

The Cougars took care of the Trojans in four innings with an 18-0 victory, then shutout the Tigers 3-0 to move onto the section semifinals.

Mankato East is set to battle rival No. 3 Mankato West on Saturday in the semifinals with first pitch at noon at Caswell Park.

The Mankato East softball team defeated Marshall in the section 2-3A quarterfinals to advance to the section semifinals at Caswell Park on May 25, 2023. (KEYC)

