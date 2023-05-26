Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘No Mow May’ ends next week

FILE - “No Mow May” wraps up with the turn of the calendar next Thursday, meaning the city’s...
FILE - “No Mow May” wraps up with the turn of the calendar next Thursday, meaning the city’s lawn-keeping ordinance will go into effect once again.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the City of Mankato is reminding residents to mow their lawns next week.

“No Mow May” wraps up with the turn of the calendar next Thursday, meaning the city’s lawn-keeping ordinance will go into effect once again.

Homeowners must keep grass less than 12″ tall, according to the ordinance.

To prevent storm drain blockages, city staff recommends composting grass clippings, keeping grass off the street and avoid accumulating grass on driveways, sidewalks or streets.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search
Former New Ulm police investigator Eric Gramentz will serve 25 years probation in criminal...
Former New Ulm police investigator receives probation in criminal sexual conduct case

Latest News

We are in store for a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend!
Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend
We are in store for a fantastic Memorial Day Weekend!
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 5-26-2023
KEYC Weather
Almost perfect: A sunny, warm Memorial Day weekend ahead
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Thursday Forecast