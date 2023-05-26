‘No Mow May’ ends next week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With Memorial Day weekend coming up, the City of Mankato is reminding residents to mow their lawns next week.

“No Mow May” wraps up with the turn of the calendar next Thursday, meaning the city’s lawn-keeping ordinance will go into effect once again.

Homeowners must keep grass less than 12″ tall, according to the ordinance.

To prevent storm drain blockages, city staff recommends composting grass clippings, keeping grass off the street and avoid accumulating grass on driveways, sidewalks or streets.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.