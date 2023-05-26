North Mankato Splash Pad open for the summer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Splash Pad is now open for the summer.

This is the second year for the pad with a newly constructed shelter which will provide shade and restrooms.

The Splash Pad is open daily from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

It is located next to Fallenstein Playground on Howard Drive.

Another North Mankato facility, Spring Lake Park opens tomorrow at noon.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.