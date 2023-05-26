North Mankato Splash Pad open for the summer
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Splash Pad is now open for the summer.
This is the second year for the pad with a newly constructed shelter which will provide shade and restrooms.
The Splash Pad is open daily from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
It is located next to Fallenstein Playground on Howard Drive.
Another North Mankato facility, Spring Lake Park opens tomorrow at noon.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.