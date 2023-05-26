Weather perfection this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is going to be sunny, warm and fantastic! Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with low to mid 80s on Memorial Day. It will get even warmer and a bit more humid as we head into next week, with just slight chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and pleasant, with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be a great grilling/camping/firepit night with a clear sky and temperatures in the 60s through the evening, dropping into the low 50s by daybreak.

We have virtually zero chance of rain this Memorial Day weekend. If that happens, it will be only the third year since 2000 with no rainfall during this period. Saturday will be sunny with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Highs will reach the low 80s Sunday, with low to mid 80s by Memorial Day.

Next week, it will be even more summerlike, with sunshine, a bit more humidity, and highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid to late week. We also expect a slight increase in shower and thunderstorm chances by mid to late next week. Right now, it’s too early to be specific with location and timing, but it will be typical summertime scattered showers and thunderstorms. The weather team will be watching and will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.