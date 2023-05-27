Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board Memorial Day schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 Memorial Day schedule for the Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board has been posted!

All Posts, Auxiliaries and Veteran’s groups are scheduled as follows:

8:00 a.m. Korean War Memorial - Main St. & Riverfront Dr., Mankato

8:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Place - Veterans Memorial Ct., Mankato

11:35 a.m. WWI Memorial - Sibley Park, Mankato

12:10 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Memorial - Stoltzman Rd., Mankato

1:00 p.m. WWII Memorial - Wheeler Park, North Mankato

2:00 p.m. Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial - Lincoln Park, Mankato

American Legion Post 11, SAL, Legion Auxillary, Voiture 281 of the 40&8 and Boy Scout Troop #4:

9:00 a.m. Pioneer Cemetery - Mankato

9:30 a.m. Calvary Cemetery - Mankato

11:00 a.m. Woodland Hills Cemetery - Mankato

Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 and Auxiliary:

9:00 a.m. Mount Olive Cemetery - Mankato

9:30 a.m. Glenwood Cemetery - Mankato

10:15 a.m. Decoria Cemetery - Highway 22

10:45 a.m. Minneopa Cemetery - Mankato

American Legion Post 518 and Auxiliary:

9:00 a.m. Rapidan Memorial Park - Rapidan

10:00 a.m. Kerns Cemetery - Belgrade Township

2:00 p.m. Swedish Cemetery - Nicollet County

Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. DAV Chapter 10, Forrest G. James Detachment #589 Marine Corps League, National Guard Representatives and Auxiliaries:

9:00 a.m. Pilgrims Rest Cemetery - Mankato

10:00 a.m. Kasota Cemetery

11:00 a.m. Pathstone Living Center - Mankato

Applications are still available for pavers to be placed at Veterans memorial Place. The applications are at the Morson Ario Strand VFW 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Dr., Mankato and American Legion Post 518, 526 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato.

