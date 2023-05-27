Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board Memorial Day schedule
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2023 Memorial Day schedule for the Mankato Area Veterans Memorial Board has been posted!
All Posts, Auxiliaries and Veteran’s groups are scheduled as follows:
8:00 a.m. Korean War Memorial - Main St. & Riverfront Dr., Mankato
8:30 a.m. Veterans Memorial Place - Veterans Memorial Ct., Mankato
11:35 a.m. WWI Memorial - Sibley Park, Mankato
12:10 p.m. Vietnam Veterans Memorial - Stoltzman Rd., Mankato
1:00 p.m. WWII Memorial - Wheeler Park, North Mankato
2:00 p.m. Boy in Blue Civil War Memorial - Lincoln Park, Mankato
American Legion Post 11, SAL, Legion Auxillary, Voiture 281 of the 40&8 and Boy Scout Troop #4:
9:00 a.m. Pioneer Cemetery - Mankato
9:30 a.m. Calvary Cemetery - Mankato
11:00 a.m. Woodland Hills Cemetery - Mankato
Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950 and Auxiliary:
9:00 a.m. Mount Olive Cemetery - Mankato
9:30 a.m. Glenwood Cemetery - Mankato
10:15 a.m. Decoria Cemetery - Highway 22
10:45 a.m. Minneopa Cemetery - Mankato
American Legion Post 518 and Auxiliary:
9:00 a.m. Rapidan Memorial Park - Rapidan
10:00 a.m. Kerns Cemetery - Belgrade Township
2:00 p.m. Swedish Cemetery - Nicollet County
Morson Ario Strand VFW Post 950, Lyle C. Pearson Sr. DAV Chapter 10, Forrest G. James Detachment #589 Marine Corps League, National Guard Representatives and Auxiliaries:
9:00 a.m. Pilgrims Rest Cemetery - Mankato
10:00 a.m. Kasota Cemetery
11:00 a.m. Pathstone Living Center - Mankato
Applications are still available for pavers to be placed at Veterans memorial Place. The applications are at the Morson Ario Strand VFW 950, 1900 N. Riverfront Dr., Mankato and American Legion Post 518, 526 Belgrade Ave., North Mankato.
