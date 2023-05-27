Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Woman Injured by Black Bear Near Nisswa Released from Hospital

(Jaromir Chalabala | Envato)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NISSWA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was treated and released from the hospital after being injured by a black bear near Nisswa Friday morning.

The incident occurred when the woman, who was staying at a cabin near Gull Lake, let her dog outside shortly after midnight. Concerned about her pet’s safety, she ventured into the yard to check on the dog, only to encounter the bear.

The bear swiped at her, striking her in multiple places. Following the incident, the bear promptly left the immediate area. While the woman sustained serious injuries, they were not life-threatening.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, there had been no reported complaints of bear activity in the area this spring prior to this incident. Experts believe the bear was likely startled by the sudden appearance of the dog in the middle of the night, leading it to swipe at the woman as a defensive measure. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance to the DNR in handling the incident, while DNR conservation officers are currently monitoring the area for any bears that may pose a threat to public safety.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Volunteers search for Madeline Kingsbury along Mississippi River shoreline.
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury
The Mankato East softball team plays Mankato West in the section 2-3A semifinals at Caswell...
East scores 14 unanswered in dominant win against West
East scores 14 unanswered in win against West
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits