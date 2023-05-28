Your Photos
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
By Zach Prelutsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WOODRUFF, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A school board trustee in South Carolina died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road to check his mailbox, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 74-year-old Jimmy “Randy” Grant died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on S.J. Workman Highway and near Sam Davis Road near Woodruff.

WHNS reports Grant was a longtime teacher and coach at Woodruff High School. At the time of his death, he served as Vice Chairman of the Spartanburg County District Four Board of Trustees.

The superintendent of Spartanburg School District Four, Dr. Rallie Liston, said the Woodruff community lost “a great friend who had a true servant’s heart” in a statement.

Officials said the driver of the car was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

