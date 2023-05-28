LeSueur-Henderson advances to section championship with wins against New Ulm and Fairmont

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The LeSueur-Henderson Giants softball team defeated the New Ulm Eagles 9-4 in the section 2-2A quarterfinals Saturday.

In the semifinals against Fairmont, they won in a low scoring game 2-1.

The Giants advance to the section 2-2A championship game on Thursday against the winner of the elimination bracket.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

