LeSueur-Henderson advances to section championship with wins against New Ulm and Fairmont
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The LeSueur-Henderson Giants softball team defeated the New Ulm Eagles 9-4 in the section 2-2A quarterfinals Saturday.
In the semifinals against Fairmont, they won in a low scoring game 2-1.
The Giants advance to the section 2-2A championship game on Thursday against the winner of the elimination bracket.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
