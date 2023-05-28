Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

LeSueur-Henderson advances to section championship with wins against New Ulm and Fairmont

The LeSueur-Henderson softball team battles New Ulm and Fairmont.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The LeSueur-Henderson Giants softball team defeated the New Ulm Eagles 9-4 in the section 2-2A quarterfinals Saturday.

In the semifinals against Fairmont, they won in a low scoring game 2-1.

The Giants advance to the section 2-2A championship game on Thursday against the winner of the elimination bracket.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The Mankato East softball team plays Mankato West in the section 2-3A semifinals at Caswell...
East scores 14 unanswered in dominant win against West
East scores 14 unanswered in win against West
The Mankato East and Mankato West softball teams battle in the section 2-3A semifinals on May...
East vs. West Section Semifinals Photos
The Mankato West baseball team plays a home game against Jordan on May 26, 2023.
West builds off of early start in route over Jordan