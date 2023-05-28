Your Photos
Volunteers search Mississippi River shoreline for Madeline Kingsbury

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The search for a missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury, continues after nearly two months.

On Saturday, volunteers gather at the old YMCA parking lot in Winona to hand out blue ribbons and light bulbs in honor of Madeline or search along the Mississippi River shoreline.

Law enforcement previously conducted searches along the Mississippi River, but recent lower water levels allow access to more shoreline. Volunteer group, Minnesota United, has been working alongside law enforcement to coordinate searches for the public. On Saturday, volunteers searched Latch Island in Winona, that was previously underwater due to flooding.

“It feels like a long time coming right now just with the water levels that have been up high, it’s been something on our to do list that we just haven’t had access to, although its emotionally overwhelming, it’s good to be back and searching somewhere that’s going to be effective,” friend of Madeline, Michaela Rieple said.

Minnesota United volunteer, Petra Eastling explained Saturday’s designated search area was suggested by law enforcement.

“Don’t stop looking, never stop looking. Always be aware, especially with the weather getting warmer if you’re out fishing, boating, walking, hiking, doing whatever, just be aware. Keep it in the back of your mind,” Eastling said.

Madeline has been missing since the morning of March 31st. For more information about upcoming searches, click here.

