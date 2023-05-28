Winnebago Police investigating after homemade incendiary devices found

WINNEBAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winnebago Police Department is investigating after they say they received two called about homemade incendiary devices being found Saturday.

According to a release from the department, the devices were made of small propane canasters and had a wick coming out of the top of them for ignition.

The department asks residents to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement and to check their security cameras for anything suspicious on Saturday between 5:00 and 6:00 AM.

Winnebago Police say if any more devices are found they should be reported to 911 immediately.

