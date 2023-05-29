Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

2 inmates escape Mississippi jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says

Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center...
Police say Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.(Sheriff Tyree Jones, WLBT)
By WLBT News staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police in Mississippi are looking for two inmates who escaped from a county jail just one month after the last breach at the same facility.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Michael Lewis, 31, and Joseph Spring, 31, were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s official headcount.

Sheriff Jones says the breach occurred inside the ceiling of the recreation room, with the two gaining access to the air duct and making their way out of the jail.

After exiting the facility, the two men jumped the fence outside of the jail.

Sheriff Jones said a deputy would later discover blood near where the two supposedly escaped, as well as other items that may have belonged to the inmates.

Officials say Spring has been in jail since November on parole violations and burglary charges. Lewis has been in the facility since December on DUI and marijuana possession charges.

Authorities say they do not know where the inmates are or where they are going. However, there have not been any reports of them being spotted in the immediate area, the sheriff said.

They were last seen on foot and wearing red jumpsuits.

During a Monday afternoon press briefing, the sheriff apologized for the escape, calling it “a public safety breach.” 

In April, four detainees also escaped the Raymond Detention Center. One of those detainees killed a preacher and later died in a house fire during a standoff with Leake County deputies.

Another detainee was found dead in a white pickup truck at a New Orleans truck stop. The two other escapees were later recaptured.

Sheriff Jones said more money is needed at the Raymond Detention Center “to be able to address some of these long-standing issues...”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to raise the debt...
Takeaways on debt ceiling: McCarthy’s balancing act, Biden’s choice and the challenges ahead
In honor of the 56th National American Turner Festival in New Ulm this summer, the Brown County...
Brown County Historical Society hosts open house
Janel Forsythe, Student Loan Borrower
Listening to America – Student Loans