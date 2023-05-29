Your Photos
Gray Duck CrossFit’s Memorial Day challenge

Every Memorial Day, fitness centers across the country honor those who have served and died by completing a physical challenge.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every Memorial Day, fitness centers across the country honor those who have served and died by completing a physical challenge.

They do a set of exercises to honor the life of a Navy Seal killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Sofia Martinez takes us to Gray Duck CrossFit in Mankato where many started the day completing this challenge.

Harley Ruiz, a coach at the Gray Duck CrossFit, has completed The Murph Challenge many times. This time, she’s carrying a 20 pound-vest.

“Being able to implement what they go through carrying their packs and stuff through the desert, especially on a warm day like today. It’s just an honor to kind of represent them and honor them for what they do for us.”

A little over 20 people took part here. The man the challenge was named after is Navy SEAL Lt. Michael P. Murphy, from New York, who died serving in Afghanistan in 2005.

The challenge which consists of:

“One mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and then to finish off and another 1 mile run.”

Established 10 years ago and now here in Mankato, this challenge has become a tradition for many athletes on Memorial Day.

“Not exactly in the shoes, but you know, it hurt s a little bit, in terms of workout pain for them, to honor them.”

“At the end of the day, it’s not about me. It’s not about you or any of the people that were there, it’s about our military and the true sacrifices that they make for us. So that’s what we have in the back of our head and that’s what we’re doing for them.”

