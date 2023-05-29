Hurst and Cartwright wins national title, MSU finishes as runner-up
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PUEBLO, COLORADO. (KEYC) -Minnesota State Mavericks track and field players Lexi Hurst and Denisha Cartwright finished first in the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Hurst, a senior, finished first in the shot put with a throw of 16.41 meters becoming the first player in school history to win the title.
Junior Denisha Cartwright claimed first place in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 12.94, a school record and personal best.
She finished second in the 200 meters with a time of 23.10.
The Mavericks as a team finished in second place with 57 points.
