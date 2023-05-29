Hurst wins national championship in outdoor shotput, first in school history

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mavericks senior thrower Lexi Hurst wins the national championship in the 2023 NCAA Division-II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Hurst finished first in the shotput with a heave of 16.41 meters. She is the first Maverick to win the outdoor shotput title.

Hurst sits down in the KEYC News Now studio with reporter Anfernee Patterson.

