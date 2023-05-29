Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hurst wins national championship in outdoor shotput, first in school history

Mavericks senior Lexi Hurst reflects on winning the national championship.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mavericks senior thrower Lexi Hurst wins the national championship in the 2023 NCAA Division-II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Hurst finished first in the shotput with a heave of 16.41 meters. She is the first Maverick to win the outdoor shotput title.

Hurst sits down in the KEYC News Now studio with reporter Anfernee Patterson.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Tim Walz signed nine bills into law today, as passed by the Minnesota Legislature.The...
Governor Walz signs nine bills into law today
A Mankato man, Derek Ross Salberg, 42, faces felony drug charges after a house fire exposed a...
Mankato man faces felony charges after house fire exposes drug operation
FILE - Late last night the Minnesota House passed the amended bill in a 73 to 57 vote.
Amended legal marijuana bill passes Minnesota House
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Close friend of missing Winona woman gives update on search
Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the deceased adult male was located in water near...
Body discovered during missing person search

Latest News

The LeSueur-Henderson softball team battles New Ulm and Fairmont in the section tournament.
LeSueur-Henderson advances to section championship with wins against New Ulm and Fairmont
Hurst wins national championship in shotput, first in school history
The Mankato East softball team plays Mankato West in the section 2-3A semifinals at Caswell...
East scores 14 unanswered in dominant win against West
East scores 14 unanswered in win against West