Hurst wins national championship in outdoor shotput, first in school history
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Mavericks senior thrower Lexi Hurst wins the national championship in the 2023 NCAA Division-II Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Hurst finished first in the shotput with a heave of 16.41 meters. She is the first Maverick to win the outdoor shotput title.
Hurst sits down in the KEYC News Now studio with reporter Anfernee Patterson.
