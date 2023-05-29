Memorial Day remembrance in Sibley Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Across the nation to right here in Mankato, people stopped to remember our fallen troops. This Memorial Day people pause to remember all those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this nation.

McLaughlin “They’re taking away a little bit of remembrance. Just being here. There’s people who have relatives that have served and who have died even back as far as world war one and they come still commemorate their memory and their service.”

Memorial Day sits heavy on the hearts of many; conjuring thoughts both good and bad.

Serr: “As I get older you think about the past. Because you don’t have an everyday future things to look for planning for and so on. So its kind of like your rear view mirror. It’s bigger than what you see out of the windshield things ahead of you, you know, a lot of times you think back a lot of pleasant memories... A lot of good people. I’ve met in the military.”

Serr: “Some of us were drafted some of us volunteer one way or another whatever it is and I I like it when around the world they do pause to remember the military.”

McLaughlin: “This particular monument was one of those that actually was almost forgotten by time.”

The Sibley park world war one memorial once held cannons captured from Germany-- later melted down to aid the war effor t in world war two.

McLaughlin: “Basically sat empty all those years until this plaque was created and the photo of the artillery pieces were restored and placed on the plaque.”\

McLaughlin: “So this is kind of a unique memorial because it’s one that thousands of people visit this park summer and winter when they have the the Christmas lights and most people go buy this monument unaware of the meaning of it or even seeing it”

McLaughlin: “It’s quite a little jewel here in the park.”

Serr: " it feels great to see the flags waving on each of the men that have served and lost as they lay here”

