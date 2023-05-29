Pleasant temperatures, spotty showers/t-storms return this week

Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs primarily in the 80s through the extended forecast despite on and off shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-80s across the area with a light breeze between 10 and 20 mph at times. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible through the early to mid evening hours. Tonight will be partly cloudy with isolated shower and thunderstorm chances after 3 am as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with early morning, spotty shower and thunderstorms possible from Mankato northeast to the Twin Cities. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible through the late afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will slowly fizzle out by around midnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will continue to teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with afternoon to late night showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain warm with highs in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with some late night to overnight showers and thunderstorms as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will continue to be partly cloudy with spotty shower and thunderstorm chances through the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-80s through the evening hours as winds reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. More showers and thunderstorms will return through the afternoon and evening hours, remaining spotty across the area. Some showers may linger into the late night hours before fizzling out as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will be very similar to the rest of the week with a mix of sunshine and storm chances. Temperatures will still hover in the mid to upper-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Showers and thunderstorms chances will return through the afternoon hours and continue into the evening and possibly the late night hours. Showers and thunderstorms will be on the spotty side across the area. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be relatively dry with just a stray shower to thunderstorm or two possible throughout the day despite partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain pleasant with highs in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours as winds continue to reach up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Saturday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dipping into the mid-60s by Sunday morning.

Early next week will start off with sunshine on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid-80s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Skies will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Monday morning.

Monday will start off dry and quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s with winds up to 15 mph at times. Monday night will be partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

As of right now, signs are showing the passage of a cold front through the middle of next week. This is looking to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be scattered throughout Tuesday afternoon and night into Wednesday morning. This cold front will drop temperatures from the 80s through the previous week into the upper-70s on Tuesday and the mid-70s by Wednesday.

